‘Unprecedented night.’ Lexington police investigate 4 shootings that left 9 injured

The Lexington Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that took place on Saturday night into Sunday morning which left nine people with both life threatening and non-life threatening injuries.

According to Lexington police Sgt. Nate Williams, the first shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. when an officer was flagged down by a vehicle on New Circle Road where they located three male victims that had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital where a fourth male victim showed up with gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries and one victim was in critical condition, police said. It was during the investigation officers were told that the shooting took place in the area of Georgetown Road and Parallel Road.

Williams said that at around 9:45 p.m., police were called to assist University of Kentucky Police at UK Hospital, where a large disorder was going on at the emergency room. Four individuals were detained in the hospital, all of whom had firearms.

He said this disorder was believed to have some connection to the shooting which occurred about an hour before on Georgetown Road. There were no charges filed against the four who were detained as of Sunday afternoon.

“This involved associates of people from the first shooting,” Williams said.

About two hours later around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the area of Short Street and Mill Street. They located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was a man who reportedly had life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a female juvenile, is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

At 12:49 a.m. on Sunday, police were again dispatched to a call of a subject down at 551 West Sixth Street, Williams said. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, but his injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Nearly two hours later at 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Krispy Kreme on Richmond Road where they found two more men with gunshot wounds. They told officers on the scene they were sitting in their car on North Mount Tabor Road when an unknown suspect approached them and fired into the vehicle.

Story continues

The two victims told officers they were able to drive away from the scene and call police. The two are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams said Saturday night and early Sunday morning’s incidents were something “unprecedented.”

“This is a pretty much unprecedented night in my 20 years,” Williams said.

However, he believes all the shootings were related to “ongoing feuds” with the involved parties.

“In all the incidents it is a case that the subjects know one another,” he said. “These appear to have stemmed from ongoing feuds between them and we don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to the call the police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at p3tips.com.