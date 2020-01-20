'Unprecedented tragedy': Gunman kills 2 Hawaii officers, sets fire that destroys at least 5 homes, police say

Honolulu police watch a house fire after a shooting and domestic incident near Diamond Head in Honolulu on Sunday.

Two police officers were killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said on Twitter, following a string of events that allegedly began with an attempted eviction.

The officers were met with gunfire after responding to a call about a stabbing at a home at the far end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the Diamond Head State Monument. Hawaii News Now, citing police sources, reported the man first stabbed his landlord after she tried to evict him, then fired at responding police officers and set fire to the home.

“As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy,” Ige said.

The officers were taken from the scene to a local hospital and later died, HNN reported. The Honolulu Police Department did not immediately return phone calls from USA TODAY.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported 12 homes were impacted by the fire allegedly set by the suspect. Five of the homes were “total losses,” the newspaper said.

No arrests have been made.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posted on Twitter that agents were responding to an “active shooter situation” in Honolulu.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell took to Twitter to express his condolences for the two officers who were killed.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department,” Caldwell tweeted. “This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii.”

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Marcos Pine released a statement on Facebook, saying her “prayers and thoughts are with the families of the Honolulu Police Department officers who were killed and all who were injured.”

“It is terribly upsetting to see the recent increase in crime and we grieve with HPD and other first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” she wrote. “We will continue to support the Honolulu Police Department in its efforts on behalf of all the people of the City and County of Honolulu and our visitors.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to HHN.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hawaii shooting: At least 2 police officers killed; 5 houses burned