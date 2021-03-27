‘Unprecedented’: Wall Street Ponders Goldman’s Block-Trade Spree

Vivianne Rodrigues, Albertina Torsoli and Jan-Patrick Barnert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street speculated on the identity of the mysterious seller behind the massive $10.5 billion in block trades executed on Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., investors also pondered just how unprecedented the selloff was -- and whether there’s more to come.

The sales lit up trader chat rooms from New York to Hong Kong and were part of an extraordinary spree that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.

“I’ve never seen something of this magnitude in my 25-year career,” said Michel Keusch, portfolio manager at Bellevue Asset Management AG in Switzerland.

Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.

Block trades -- the sale of a large chunk of stock at a price sometimes negotiated outside of the market -- are common, but the size of these trades and the multiple blocks hitting the market during the normal trading hours aren’t.

“This was highly unusual,” said Oliver Pursche, a senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, which manages $12 billion in assets. “The question now is: Are they done? Is this over? Or come Monday and Tuesday, are markets are going to be hit by another wave of block trades?”

Read More: Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

The trades triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.

The situation is worrisome “because we don’t have all the answers on whether this was the liquidation of just one fund or more than a fund, or whether it was a fund liquidation to begin with and the reason behind it,” Pursche said.

“It can be difficult for a manager from a positioning standpoint. Another wave of block trades may force fund managers to reassess their commitment to some stocks,” he said.

‘Unprecedented’

Frederik Hildner, a portfolio manager at Salm-Salm & Partner GmbH in Wallhausen, Germany, called the move “unprecedented.” He added, “The question is why did these block trades occur? Does one firm know something others don’t or were they somehow forced to cut risk?

More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.

Read More: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a Day

Wall Street is now trying to work out who the seller is.

Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.

Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- An extraordinary spree of block trades on Friday erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media companies.The unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, while rattling some of their industry counterparts. It also spurred speculation among some traders of forced selling by a fund being liquidated.A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a requests seeking comment.Among the affected stocks were Chinese giants such as Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Two North American media companies, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. were also hit particularly hard.Several major investment banks with ties to Tiger Cub hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify.In block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.The Chinese ADRs whipsawed throughout the day as more blocks were said to be offered in Iqiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. The morning selloff dragged peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S. on Friday, with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also managed block trades that included ViacomCBS, Discovery, Farfetch Ltd and Shopify Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Some of those shares were stung multiple times, with Discovery being the subject of at least three block trades. ViacomCBS and Discovery, which were already under pressure from a slew of analyst downgrades, posted their biggest one-day drops ever.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with link to hedge fund in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 250 Points, Fueled By Intel Stock; Cyclicals Storm Higher, Led By These Steel Stocks

    The Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq again in afternoon trading Friday as major stock indexes looked poised to end the week on a high note.

  • Dow Jones Today, Nasdaq Perk On Bank Rules, Biden Goals; China Stocks Swing Wild, Nike Rebounds On Upgrade

    JD.com led the Nasdaq back above the 13,000 mark, Nike stock topped the Dow Jones today as stocks jumped into early gains Friday.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Marketing Coup

    By embracing bitcoiners, Tesla is likely to make more sales among that crowd even if they pay in fiat. Any extra BTC the carmaker gets is gravy.

  • This Summer Will Be Pivotal for Disney's Streaming Strategy

    By debuting "Black Widow" on Disney+ the same day that it opens in theaters, the entertainment giant will get a clearer picture of how day-and-date releases really work for its bottom line.

  • An Analyst Turned Bullish on Nike Stock After 2 Years. Here’s Why.

    Nike stock rose after Baird said in an upgrade that the athletic giant’s recent underperformance is a buying opportunity.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) probably was hoping for a better reaction than this one. In late afternoon trading, circa 3:10 p.m. EDT, shares of the fuel cell company are down 3.6% after Plug announced it will partner with Renault's renamed "Alpine F1 Racing Team" to put Plug's logo on the team's A521 cars and team race wear at Formula One events. In making the announcement, Plug CEO Andy Marsh expressed a belief that there are "opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell-powered hybrid electric vehicles ... in motorsport, on-road vehicles, and beyond."

  • Salesforce.com (CRM) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Salesforce.com (CRM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Zhihu Raises $772M From IPO, Private Placement At $9.5 Per Share

    Chinese online content community Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) priced 55 million shares at $9.5 per share in its initial public offering (IPO) to raise gross proceeds of $522.5 million. Two ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share company share. The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZH" today. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 8.25 million. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint representatives of underwriters and lead joint bookrunners for the offering. Certain investors will purchase $250 million shares, including $100 million by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliate Taobao China Holding Limited, $100 million by JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) affiliate Purus Innovation Limited, $30 million by Zhihu stakeholder and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited, and $20 million by Lilith Games affiliate Lilith Limited in private placement transactions. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMagnaChip Goes Private In .4B All Cash DealSierra Wireless Resumes Production After Ransomware Recovery© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Sets Duties on Australia Wine for 5 Years as Ties Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China will impose tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, formalizing curbs that have been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra.Imports of Australian wine products will incur anti-dumping levies of between 116.2% and 218.4% with effect from March 28, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a final ruling Friday. Duties on Treasury Wine Estates, Australia’s largest listed winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, are set at 175.6%.The top commodities buyer introduced the interim tariffs in November after it launched investigations into Australian wine, claiming that the product had been subsidized and sold under market value. That’s been rejected by the industry body and the Australian government, who said it could challenge Beijing at the World Trade Organization similar to the action taken on barley.“I believe we will recommend that we go to the WTO,” Australian Grape & Wine Inc. Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said Friday before the release of the final tariff announcement. “Quite clearly, barley’s gone, and we don’t believe we have a case to answer, so it’s logical for us to go down that route.”China’s Love Affair With Australian Wine Ends in a Messy BreakupThe latest move comes after almost a full year of one-sided trade reprisals volleyed by China at Australia that has hit a range of commodities from coal to beef and lobster. Ties have frayed since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network, and went into freefall last year as leaders called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan city.Dan Tehan, the Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment, described the tariffs as “extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable.” He told reporters Saturday that the decision makes it “hard for us to continue to work with the Chinese Government to ensure the complementarity between our two economies.”While the final ruling from China also featured an anti-subsidy tariff of 6.3% to 6.4%, the ministry decided not to impose it in addition to the anti-dumping duties to avoid double taxation.China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, spending close to $1 billion in 2019 and accounting for 40% of winemakers’ shipments from Down Under. The duties imposed in November effectively shut access to its most prized market, though strong European sales countered the slump to China.(Updates with minister comments in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore's Temasek sees impact investing at tipping point

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings believes that impact investing has reached an inflection point, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting deep social imbalances that have intensified the need for such forms of investments. Such investments, made to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns, grew to $715 billion in 2019 from $502 billion a year earlier, the Global Impact Investing Network estimated in a survey. This month, Temasek, one of the world's largest state investors, announced a $500 million allocation to Asia and Africa-focused Leapfrog Investments, in the single biggest commitment to an impact fund manager.

  • Dow Jones Finishes Higher As Stocks Surge Into The Close; These Chip Stocks Lead

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's stock market, while the major indexes all had a late-afternoon surge into the close.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally, But Techs Fall As Treasury Yields Rebound; GM, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Fastest-Growing IPO Stocks: Seven IPOs Expecting Up To 488% Growth In 2021

    Led by founders from Google, UPST stock joins PINS stock, FUTU stock and four other IPOs expecting up to 488% growth in 2021.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Cub Archegos Liquidation Triggers Record Crash in Discovery, ViacomCBS – Sources

    Shares of ViacomCBS, Discovery fell as much as 35% Friday Goldman Sachs offered very large block shares of ViacomCBS Friday afternoon – Sources Multiple prime brokers sold shares aggressively Friday afternoon Archegos typically employs high leverage on its stock positions ViacomCBS earlier this week conducted large secondary offering By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks A […]

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Fed’s Harker Sees Above-Target Inflation, Optimistic Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation is set to be contained just above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and rising market interest rates are a sign of optimism about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said.“Our forecast is for inflation to creep up to 2%, and our goal is to have it hit above 2% this year. Our forecast is around 2.1%, but we don’t see it running out of control,” Harker said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee.Since January, longer-term interest rates have risen as investors have incorporated positive news on vaccine developments and the prospect for massive fiscal aid, factors which should speed the economic recovery. That’s translated into higher borrowing costs for households and businesses, but Harker brushed aside concerns about the effect of higher interest rates on growth.‘Good Sign’“This is a good sign, in some ways, that rates -- say, the 10-year -- is going up,” Harker said, referring to the 10-year Treasury yield. “People are more optimistic about the economy. We’ve been hovering at zero or negative neutral real rates for a while, so the fact that that’s rising is a good sign because it shows optimism.”The U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, on which Harker sits but does not have a vote on policy decisions this year, published updated quarterly economic projections following its meeting last week. The projections were the first since December -- before the Democratic party’s victory in January Senate races paved the way for more fiscal relief -- and they showed that Fed officials generally see inflation hovering just above the Fed’s 2% target over the next few years.That’s in line with the central bank’s new strategy unveiled last August, in which Fed officials will seek above-target inflation following periods of below-target inflation, so that it averages 2% over time.“I am of the camp where we stick with our framework and we let inflation run above 2% for a while -- not out of control past 2%,” Harker said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.