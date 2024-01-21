‘Unprepared’ hikers get lost on mountain in -10 degree wind chill, NH rescuers say

A lost and “unprepared” trio of hikers had to be rescued from Mount Monadnock in freezing temperatures, New Hampshire Fish & Game officials reported.

Monadnock State Park rangers called the agency just before 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to report three hikers lost on the mountain just before dark, officials said in a news release.

The hikers were not prepared for the “impending darkness and cold temperatures” on the mountain, which had a -10-degree wind chill factor, officials said.

Rescuers contacted the hikers by phone and guided them from the summit to the treeline as night fell, but they were unable to proceed because they had no lights, rescuers said.

Rescuers reached the hikers, ages 63, 50 and 37, and provided them with equipment to descend the mountain, the agency said.

“Due to their lack of warm clothing and exposure to extreme cold,” the condition of the 63-year-old woman deteriorated on the way down and rescuers carried her the rest of the way to the trailhead, officials said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, rescuers said. The other two hikers finished descending on their own.

Two of the hikers are from Quincy, Massachusetts, and the third is from Thailand.

The agency credited the “herculean” efforts of rescuers with saving the three hikers.

“Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to check the weather forecast and prepare for the current winter weather conditions,” officials said in the release.

Mount Monadnock is a 3,165-foot mountain about 50 miles southwest of Concord, New Hampshire.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

‘Very cold’ hiker calls 911 for help. Then New Hampshire rescuers find a body in snow

Bird hunter gets trapped on rocky cliffside trying to rescue dog, Nevada rescuers say

Missing hiker found trapped at base of frigid 700-foot cliff, Tennessee rescuers say