'Unprofessional and unethical': Judge castigates Attorney General over social media posts

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge has filed a complaint with the judiciary’s disciplinary board over “false and disparaging” social media posts by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha that the judge characterized as intended to discredit the court.

“It is this court’s position that the unethical and false statements related to the integrity of the Superior Court bench trial process and the judge who considers those bench trials … must be addressed,” Judge Daniel A. Procaccini said Friday morning before a packed courtroom.

“The court will not justify or excuse the false and disparaging attacks on the Superior Court and further it would be disrespectful to all the attorneys in this state who follow the [Rule of Professional Conduct] each and every day,” he continued.

R.I. Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini has ordered Attorney General Peter Neronha to appear before the court over Neronha's extrajudicial postings on X during the trial of Dr. Richard F. Gordon.

Proccacini proceeded to list five rules he said Neronha had blatantly and recklessly violated governing extrajudicial statements, as well as other rules:

A bar on making false statements that undermine the integrity of the court.

A prohibition on conduct intended to disrupt the court’s workings or statements that would lead to condemnation of the accused through social media posts.

Procaccini said he had filed an official complaint against Neronha that morning with the Disciplinary Board whose mission it is to protect the public and to maintain the integrity of the legal profession.

Why Neronha was not in court

The judge’s statements came after Neronha on Thursday said he had been exposed to COVID, was symptomatic, and would not be able to comply with Procaccini’s order that he appear in court over a series of social media posts he made as Proccacini was deliberating in an alleged hate crimes case. Procaccini acquitted the defendant two days later in the hotly argued case.

A swipe at Procaccini’s integrity?

“When some judges never oversee a jury trial, it’s not a coincidence,” Neronha wrote after closing arguments in the case Proccacini was presiding over without a jury.

Many in the legal community viewed the post – and others – as a swipe at Procaccini’s integrity. And more than a half dozen defense lawyers were on hand at Friday’s hearing in support of Procaccini.

AG Neronha says social posts didn't violate any rules

Neronha issued a lengthy statement Friday in response in which he touted his three decades plus as a lawyer and said he had “never had a dispute with a member of the bench like the one manifested in recent weeks.” Neronha said he tried to resolve the matter informally without success.

“The Court today has accused me of conduct in violation of the professional rules of responsibility and more. I categorically reject those accusations and have absolutely no doubt that any forum that may ultimately hear these accusations will reject them as well. I have not violated any rules of professional responsibility, nor have I violated any other rules,” Neronha said.

“As a constitutional officer, I have the right and duty to inform the people of Rhode Island of my view on matters that I believe are of public concern. That was the purpose of my social media posts: to alert the people of Rhode Island to what I believe is a real weakness in Rhode Island’s system of justice. And to rally support for change, change that is very much needed,” Neronha continued.

He vowed to press for a change that would require prosecutors to consent before a defendant can opt for a jury-waived trial. Currently, a defendant can opt for a bench trial without the agreement of prosecutors.

“This is wrong. It should be changed. And I am determined to fight to change it at the General Assembly on behalf of victims and the public,” Neronha said.

First Amendment, due process arguments

Neronha had argued in papers that he was exercising his First Amendment rights in making the social media posts and that the court’s order to appear violated his due process rights as an officer of the state.

Procaccini didn’t hear those arguments Friday and, instead, lifted the order to appear, saying Neronha had made it abundantly clear in “false” and misleading statements that he would not comply.

Neronha took the judge's decision to lift the order as a victory, though Special Assistant Attorney General Miriam Weizenbaum, chief of the civil division, indicated she was prepared to argue as Stephen Dambruch, the criminal chief, looked on.

“I am grateful that the Court, it seems, has now acknowledged that it had no authority to summons an Attorney General, a constitutional officer elected by the people of Rhode Island to advocate on their behalf, for the purpose of accusing him or her of conduct that offends the Court. The failure by the Court to identify any such authority in any of its oral and written orders for me to appear, and again today, comes as no surprise, as the Court has no such authority," Neronha said. He added that he was prepared to the state Supreme Court, if necessary.

Procaccini dismissed Neronha's free speech and separation of powers arguments Friday, but instead held firm that Neronha’s "unprofessional" and "unethical" statements clearly violated the rules and that as a judge he was ethically bound to address them.

In concluding, Procaccini quoted the late U.S. Supreme Court Robert Jackson’s observation that a prosecutor “has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America. His discretion is tremendous.”

“The qualities of a good prosecutor are as elusive and as impossible to define as those which mark a gentleman. And those who need to be told would not understand it anyway. A sensitiveness to fair play and sportsmanship is perhaps the best protection against the abuse of power, and the citizen's safety lies in the prosecutor who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and who approaches his task with humility,” Procaccini said.

