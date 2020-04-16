Unproven tests. Inaccurate results. Public health labs worry 'bad data' could taint US recovery from coronavirus crisis.

Companies are lining up to market an emerging type of blood test to detect whether a person has ever had the novel coronavirus. These antibody tests could be critical to reopening the USA, informing public health and state officials on how and when Americans can resume everyday activities.

Some lab experts warn relaxed rules by the Food and Drug Administration allow unproven and potentially unreliable tests on the market. Companies marketing 90 antibody tests have notified the federal agency of plans to offer tests that gauge whether a person’s ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA will review the antibody tests in light of accuracy concerns raised by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, but the tests remain on the market.

Officials with the APHL acknowledged accurate and reliable antibody tests are an important tool in the nation’s pandemic response, but the wave of unproven tests sold through doctors’ offices or elsewhere might do more harm than good.

“We now have at least 90 tests on the market, and we don’t know about the accuracy of the results,” said Kelly Wroblewski, APHL’s director of infectious disease programs. “Having many inaccurate tests is worse than having no tests at all.”

The blood tests measure antibodies that are part of the immune system’s response to fight off infection. The test differs from molecular versions administered with a nasal swab to diagnose someone infected with the virus.

Because these blood tests measure antibodies, even in people who had few or no symptoms and sought no treatment, scientists said they will more accurately reflect how many people have been infected. The tests might reveal whether someone develops immunity that protects from infections.

Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said data from such serologic tests, as they are called, is sorely needed.

Medical personnel huddle as antibody testing starts in Los Angeles County. More

"What we really, really need is serologic studies to figure out what proportion of the population has (immunity)," Lipsitch said. "And then there's a further question of how protective that immune response is."

A best-case scenario would yield studies from accurate testing that inform public health and elected officials on when to relax state-at-home orders. Testing that reveals a nurse recovered from COVID-19, for example, might allow that person to work floors filled with coronavirus patients and not worry about becoming infected. Or random testing could inform superintendents when to reopen schools or food plant workers when to return to work.

Unreliable tests might feed into a second wave of infections if federal and state leaders reopen the economy too soon or base decisions on inaccurate data.

APHL warns FDA of 'dubious quality' of some antibody tests on the market

The FDA’s relaxed policy aims to accelerate access by allowing private companies to market the serology tests after the companies determine the products are accurate and reliable. The companies or labs cannot claim the FDA authorized the tests and must include disclaimers such as tests might falsely conclude whether a person had a prior infection.

“This policy has given laboratories and other healthcare professionals early access to these tests to conduct their own validation and determine if they warranted being used by that laboratory or healthcare facility,” the FDA said in a statement.

