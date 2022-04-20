Unprovoked attack knocks teeth out of Seattle woman’s mouth

A woman enjoying her first night out on the town since the beginning of the pandemic was the victim of an unprovoked attack in downtown Seattle on Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 10 p.m. on April 19, a 63-year-old woman was waiting for the bus at the corner of Third Avenue and Seneca Street.

When the bus arrived, she stood up and an unknown man approached her from behind, landing two “haymaker” punches on her head.

The woman collapsed to the ground as the man walked away.

The attack knocked numerous teeth out of the victim’s mouth.

Witnesses provided a description of the man to the police, but he was not found.