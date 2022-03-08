'Unprovoked' razor blade attack on Asian man riding NYC subway being investigated as hate crime

An Asian subway commuter in Manhattan was reportedly slashed in the face with a razor blade in what local authorities called an “unprovoked” attack.



The unnamed victim, 41, was allegedly riding a northbound J train on Sunday at around 8:30 a.m. when a stranger sliced his face. They were reportedly approaching the Delancey Street/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side.



Despite his injury, the victim was able to alert the officers in the area. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Brendan Dowling, was arrested near the station while attempting to flee the station.



Dowling, who was previously arrested in December for stolen property possession, was charged with assault. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence since he reportedly tried to dispose of his blade while fleeing.



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, which has been made aware of the attack, has launched an investigation into the attack to determine whether it was racially motivated.



Further details about the condition of the victim have yet to be disclosed.







Featured Image via logical_railfan

