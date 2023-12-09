‘Unprovoked’ shooting at Yancey Park

A woman in her late 20s is recovering from two gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said she was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday while sitting in a car with a man at Yancey Park on Soutel Drive.

Police say the suspect drove by the couple and fired several rounds at them unprovoked.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspect description is available right now. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

