‘Unprovoked’ shootings leave 2 dead, 1 wounded near University of Florida, cops say

A 20-year-old man killed two people and wounded a third in what appear to be “unprovoked” shootings of pedestrians near the University of Florida campus, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Ja’Zier Myers was captured with the help of witnesses, and he faces “two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide,” officials said in a July 31 news release.

Identities of the victims have not been released as of Aug. 1, and detectives have not said if they knew Myers.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, along West University Avenue, a commercial strip that hosts university offices, apartments and businesses catering to campus. Gainesville is about 110 miles northwest of Orlando.

“Officers were in the area of 900 West University Avenue, conducting crowd control, when multiple gunshots rang out,” police said.

“One victim was found in front of Checkers (912 West University Avenue) and a second (wounded) victim was found in the same area, flagging down officers. A third victim was found deceased in front of Body Tech (806 West University Avenue).”

Witnesses approached one officer at the scene and reported the shooter “was attempting to conceal himself in their vehicle.” The suspect was confronted by the officer “and he dropped his firearm.”

An investigation revealed Myers came up behind one victim walking on the sidewalk and shot him, police said. “Myers then walked westbound to Checkers and shot two more victims (unprovoked),” officials said.

The victim who survived is hospitalized “in stable condition and expected to live.”

Investigators say surveillance video shows Myers was at the scene of two of the shootings, and was seen “holding a firearm.”

A motive in the shootings has not been released.

