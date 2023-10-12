'Unreasonable, intentional act': McKean man gets month in jail for fatally shooting dogs

When a relative told Skyler J. Martin that he needed to do something about someone else's dogs, Martin borrowed a friend's gun, went to a kennel in western Crawford County and opened fire on the animals, according to case documents and court testimony.

Seven of the nine German shepherds Martin was accused of shooting died of their injuries. Two others were seriously wounded, but survived.

An extensive investigation into the June 24, 2022, shooting by Eric Duckett, cruelty officer for the A.N.N.A. Shelter in Erie, would lead Duckett to file nine third-degree felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty against Martin, now 22, two weeks after the incident.

Under an agreement reached between Crawford County prosecutors and Martin's lawyer, Martin, of McKean, pleaded guilty on June 15 to one of those charges. The agreed-upon sentence, which Crawford County President Judge John Spataro followed at Martin's sentencing on Thursday, was seven years of supervision, with Martin spending the first month in the Crawford County Correctional Facility and the following three months on house arrest.

The sentence didn't sit well with many of those who attended Thursday's sentencing hearing, including Duckett.

"Disgraceful," Duckett said after the hearing was over. "It's not justice. Someone going out and murdering dogs and getting one month of jail time is not justice."

Spataro credited Duckett's investigation into the shooting, and said he understood the apparent dissatisfaction with the plea agreement. But he said he was bound to follow the agreement he accepted.

The judge said that, from reading the pre-sentence report, Martin is a troubled young man, and there was no question it was premeditated murder against helpless dogs. As part of Martin's sentence, Spataro ordered Martin to undergo a neuropsychological exam at his expense while on house arrest, and to comply with all treatment recommendations.

Spataro additionally prohibited Martin from possessing guns and ammunition while on supervision and from having contact with the victims. Martin was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $500 to the owners of the dogs and nearly $18,000 to the A.N.N.A. Shelter for the care of the two German shepherds that survived.

Shooting at a Beaver Township kennel

Martin was accused of shooting the nine German shepherds while they were in kennels on property in the 25000 block of Reeds Corners Road in Beaver Township, Crawford County, west of Springboro. Authorities learned of the shooting after one of the surviving dogs was taken to a Millcreek Township veterinary clinic for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, according to information in Martin's criminal complaint.

Duckett talked to the dog's owners the next day and learned that nine dogs were shot.

As part of the investigation, Duckett interviewed witnesses who stated that Martin said he shot the dogs because they chased after his aunt's child or children. One person interviewed said Martin asked to borrow a 9 mm pistol, and after returning the gun stated he shot a bunch of dogs with it, Duckett wrote in the complaint.

One of the surviving dogs, named Trooper, underwent surgeries to repair his broken jaw, to remove a front leg and to fuse his back leg joint that was severed by a bullet, the A.N.N.A. Shelter posted on the agency's Facebook page after the shooting. The other surviving dog, named Honey, was shot in the muzzle and neck, according to the posting.

Both dogs have since been adopted, according to Duckett.

Unreasonable, intentional act

Crawford County First Assistant District Attorney Craig Howe called the shootings an unreasonable, intentional act and said there was no reason for Martin to commit it.

Howe presented testimony from Angela Humphreys, who with her husband owned the German shepherds that she said were certified service animals. She said the dogs were not just animals but were her children, and they did not deserve to be killed and injured by someone her family did not know.

"They couldn't defend themselves. They were locked in their kennel," she told Spataro. "Our babies were just left there like garbage on the side of the road."

Howe also presented testimony from a man who has adopted one of the dogs. He said the German shepherd continues to suffer unnecessarily and remains afraid of many things. The family had to hire a trainer to help the dog deal with its fearfulness, he added.

Duckett had sought to speak at the hearing, but was not given the opportunity. Howe noted that Duckett presented the court with a statement that talked about the investigation and the nature of the crime. It also asked the court not to follow the plea agreement, and noted Duckett's dissatisfaction with Howe's handling of the case, Howe told Spataro.

Martin's lawyer, Justin Panighetti, told Spataro that Martin was put in a position where a relative said he needed to do something about these dogs. Rather than committing the actions that he did, Martin and his family should have instead reached out to Duckett for help, Panighetti said.

When Martin was given the opportunity to address the court, he told Spartaro he had no excuses and regretted every decision he made.

"It won't happen again," he said.

Spataro, in his remarks before sentencing, offered his condolences to the Humphreys for their loss.

"I'm really at a loss for words," he said.

The judge then paused for a moment.

"These dogs were your children, they were your family," he added.

