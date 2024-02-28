Unrecognised Transnistria turns to Russia for "protection from pressure of Moldova"

So-called MPs from the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria have requested at a congress that Russia "protect it against the pressure of Moldova."

Source: European Pravda with reference to Newsmaker

Details: The appeal was addressed to Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, requesting "measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increased pressure from Moldova."

According to the statement, Transnistrian "MPs" claim that Chișinău has launched an "economic war" against Transnistria, involving the abolition of customs privileges, and is deliberately blocking negotiations with Tiraspol.

They also urged the OSCE, CIS, the European Parliament, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN Secretary General to "influence the Moldovan authorities to return to adequate dialogue."

This is the seventh congress of Transnistrian "parliamentarians" of all levels to be held in Tiraspol. The previous one was held in 2006.

Before the congress, there were fears that the "MPs" would call on Moscow to annex the unrecognised region, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol have denied this.

