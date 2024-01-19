Unrelated homicides claim 2 lives in same Jasper area: Investigators search for shooters

Two recent homicides in rural Jasper County were four days apart, and the crime scenes are just down the road from each other — although police believe the incidents are unrelated. The week’s spate of gun violence claimed the lives of two young men: Beaufort resident Ryan James Andrew Johnson, 24, and Abel Huerta Jr., 20.

Huerta, who lived in unincorporated Jasper County about four miles west of Ridgeland, was killed by gunfire on a dirt road off Wagon Branch Loop around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Jeff Crosby confirmed. He added that Huerta was sitting in a car with three of his friends just before the incident, although police did not find bullet holes in the vehicle.

No suspects had been identified as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Crosby said. Police don’t believe the incident was a drive-by shooting, and investigators found “no indication” of an altercation around the crime scene.

A GoFundMe account created Thursday by Huerta’s family had raised more than $500 to cover the cost of his funeral services. The fundraiser’s description describes the man as “outgoing, loving and hardworking.”

The fatal shooting came just four days after Johnson’s murder on Preschool Road, whose outlet on S.C. 336 is less than a half-mile from Wagon Branch Loop. Jasper County investigators say Johnson was involved in an altercation the evening of Jan. 13 in a house’s front yard with a few others, some of whom were “possibly on ATVs.” As other people left the home around 7 p.m., Johnson attempted to follow them on foot — but he was gunned down in the middle of the road, Crosby said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say “multiple” shots were fired but had not publicly identified any suspects as of Thursday afternoon. Crosby would not answer additional questions about the fatal altercation.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Johnson’s murder on Preschool Road, but the agency turned over Wednesday’s homicide case to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division due to a “limited amount of investigators,” Crosby said.