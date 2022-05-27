Unreleased Air Jordans taken City Gear robbery, police say

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from two different City Gear stores in separate early morning robberies.

$30,000 worth of shoes, including unreleased Nike Air Jordans, was stolen from a store in Whitehaven last weekend.

According to Memphis Police, City Gear in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard was robbed early Saturday morning, May 21.

When officers got to the store, they said the business’s front door was held open with a pallet.

The inside of the business had been ransacked, and shoes and clothing were taken.

Some of the shoes stolen in bulk were unreleased when they were taken. They include the Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro SE GS “Easter Pink” and the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Military Black.”

The total loss reported by the business was $30,000.

Video surveillance captured several suspects. The face of one is pictured below.

A few days later on May 24, a second City Gear store in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue was also robbed.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Responding officers said they saw 10 to 12 suspects fleeing the scene in several vehicles.

The suspects left in a silver Infiniti, a brown Dodge Charger, a grey sedan, and a brown SUV.

The suspects used an ax to break open the front door and bolt cutters to cut the locks off the gates.

They stole several cases of shoes and clothing from the display racks.

Police have not said if they believe the same people are responsible for bother robberies.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: