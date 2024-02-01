Unresolved problems with your Ruby-Gordon order? Here's what you can expect

A going-out-of-business sale will begin next week at Ruby-Gordon’s last location, 3737 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta.

Furniture liquidator Planned Furniture Promotions will host the sale, a company representative said. He could not provide a start date but expected it to be no later than Tuesday, Feb. 6. Once the sale starts, it will run a maximum of 180 days.

Ruby-Gordon customers with unresolved problems

Meanwhile, every customer who opened an order prior to Ruby-Gordon’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Nov. 20, 2023, and has unresolved problems with it will be contacted by Planned Furniture Promotions, and those issues will be resolved, he said. After the liquidation sale begins, they also may visit the store or call it at (585) 334-5900.

The sale probably will be advertised online, on television and radio and in print, the Planned Furniture Promotions representative said.

Ruby-Gordon owner: 'Endings are hard'

Third-generation president and owner Aaron Ruby shared the news of the store’s closing Jan. 30 his LinkedIn page.

“Endings are hard and I have struggled to write this a post over the last few days,” he wrote. “Ruby-Gordon will soon be no more…. the business that shares my name, that my grandfather started and my father ran for 50 years, that I have dedicated my life to over the last 10 years… will close for good before year end. I am the last generation of my family’s business.”

Ruby-Gordon’s Rochester roots date to 1936.

The Nov. 20, 2023, bankruptcy court paperwork showed the company had $1,000,001 to $10 million in assets, $1,000,001 to $10 million in liabilities and an estimated 100 to 199 creditors.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Unresolved problems with your Ruby-Gordon order? What you can expect