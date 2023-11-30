Unresolved recount challenge in Central Bucks could stall seating new board

Three Democrats who were to be sworn in as Central Bucks School Board members Monday are seeking an emergency injunction in Bucks County Court on one of 15 petitions filed by Republicans seeking a recount of November's election.

It was not immediately known what the injunction was requesting, and this news organization was unsuccessful in efforts to reach attorney David Conn, who represents Karen Smith, Dana Foley and Heather Renoylds.

The Central Bucks School District will on Monday, Dec. 4 hold their annual reorganization meeting, where board leadership and committee membership is picked as well as the awarding of district contracts for district solicitors.

Central Bucks School Board members James Pepper (far left) Karen Smith, Leigh Vlasblom and Debra Cannon (far right) at the Nov. 14, 2023 Central Bucks School Board meeting,.

That meeting will also mark the dramatic change in board makeup with five newly elected Democrats joining incumbent Democrat Mariam Mahmud, and handing the party a 6-3 majority for the first time in recent memory. The change follows more than two years of ongoing community tensions and bitter divisions over partisan culture wars.

But the new board cannot be sworn in without a certificate issued by the Board of Elections, which cannot be issued until an outstanding recount challenge is resolved.

On Nov. 20, Republicans in 15 polling places across Central Bucks regions 1, 2, and 3 filed petitions challenging the results and requested a hand recount citing allegations of “fraud or error.”

The three Democrats in those regions won their respective races by hundreds of votes, unofficial election results show.

Smith and Foley each took 54% of the vote in races against their GOP challengers Dr. Steve Mass in Region 1 and Glenn Schloeffel in Region 3, respectively; Reynolds took 53% of the vote against incumbent board President Dana Hunter’s 47% in Region 2.

Bucks County Court Administrator Stephen Watson said Thursday the court is aware of the recount petitions and offered “they are currently under consideration.”

A review of the docket shows that 13 Common Pleas judges have been assigned to at least one petition each.

The emergency injunction request filed on Thursday was against a petition submitted by Chalfont residents John Anderson, Joseph O’Donnell and Lisa Leitzo. It was not immediately known if emergency injunctions were sought against the other petitions.

Bucks County spokesman James O'Malley confirmed that the county Board of Elections can’t certify the three challenged Central Bucks School Board races until the court either orders a recount, dismisses the petitions or the complaints are withdrawn.

If the court orders a recount of any petitions, the Board of Elections is ready to do it, O’Malley said. A machine recount can be done possibly within a day, but the GOP challengers are asking for a hand recount, which if ordered can take longer.

Under the Pennsylvania Code, a school district must reorganize sometime during the first week of December. Another section of the code says that outgoing board members terms end on the first Monday of December following a municipal election.

