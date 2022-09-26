Unresponsive 17-year-old pulled from burning barn after crashing Honda, NY cops say

A sound believed to be a car crash led investigating troopers to a burning barn and a Honda with an unresponsive teenage driver inside, New York state police say.

Flames erupted after the 17-year-old crashed their minivan into the barn around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the town of Wappinger, according to a state police news release.

Troopers tried extinguishing the flames before pulling the driver out of the Honda Odyssey to safety, state police say.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Ultimately, the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, police say.

The crash closed state route 9D for 12 hours and left the barn destroyed, according to the release.

Several fire agencies, including the Hughsonville Fire Department, arrived at the scene and battled the fire before it came under control, police say.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, the release states.

Wappinger is about 75 miles north of New York City.

