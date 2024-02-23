Unresponsive driver transported after South Washington Street crash, pronounced dead at Altru ER

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A driver is believed to have experienced a medical emergency that caused him to crash into a light pole on South Washington Street Thursday morning, Feb. 22. He was found unresponsive and transferred to Altru's emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

At 10:06 a.m., the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Washington Street and 13th Avenue South, according to a press release.

A 2010 Chevy Malibu had struck a light pole in the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver, who was unresponsive, was removed from the driver's seat. Officers began administering CPR until the driver was transported by ambulance to the ER, where he was pronounced deceased.

"It appears the driver had a medical emergency which resulted in a crash," the release said.

His information was not released as of early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000. Tips can also be submitted via the Tip411 app or through the agency's Facebook page.