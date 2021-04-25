‘Unresponsive female’ in Charlotte hotel room becomes homicide case. Suspect arrested

Mark Price
·1 min read

A 44-year-old Charlotte man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman’s body found early Saturday in a southwest Charlotte hotel room, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as Porsche Nicole Lloyd, 30, CMPD said in a news release.

Investigators have charged Terry Wayne Stephens, 44, with murder in the case, officials said.

Lloyd and Stephens had been in a relationship and her death was likely due to an argument that turned deadly, officials said. The two have been dating since 2014, according to Lloyd’s Facebook page.

Her body was found around 3:52 a.m. Saturday when police received a call about “an unresponsive female in a hotel room” in the 2700 block of Yorkmont Road. The area is southwest of the intersection of West Tyvola Road and Billy Graham Parkway.

“Officers, MEDIC, and Charlotte Fire Department personnel attempted medical treatment on the female, however she was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said.

Stephens was quickly identified as a suspect and interviewed by detectives, police said. “The investigation has revealed that this incident involved domestic violence,” police said.

