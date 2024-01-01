Unresponsive individual found in stolen vehicle in Oakland

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a report of an unresponsive individual located in a stolen vehicle.

The OPD Communication Division received a report of an unresponsive individual inside a reported stolen vehicle in the 9800 block of A Street around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A New Year’s sideshow led to 3 vehicles on fire

Upon arrival, officers located an individual unresponsive inside a vehicle. Police investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oakland.

Officers were able to wake up the individual and take them into custody without incident, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-238-3728.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.