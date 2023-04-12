Unresponsive man charged with firearm, drug offenses

Apr. 12—EDWARDSVILLE — A Kingston man was arrested after borough police allege he was in possession of a loaded firearm and illegal narcotics when he was found unresponsive on Beverly Drive on Tuesday.

James Davis, 40, of Payne Avenue, was found unresponsive laying on a ledge in the area of 5 Beverly Dr. just before 3 p.m., according to court records.

After Davis awakened while being treated by emergency medical technicians, an EMT spotted a firearm in Davis' pants, court records say.

A police officer at the scene was aware Davis is prohibited from owning and carrying a firearm.

A search of Davis resulted in marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, crushed up prescription tablets mixed with opioids and $328, court records say.

Police in court records say the firearm, a Glock .45 caliber, had a magazine loaded with eight bullets.

Davis was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail.