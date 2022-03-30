Unresponsive man with gunshot wound dropped off at Tacoma hospital
A man with a gunshot wound who is believed to have been a passenger in a car involved in a Tacoma shooting was dropped off at a hospital Tuesday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., South Sound 911 received reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue. A vehicle was reported to have left the scene with a passenger who had been shot.
Officers arrived and found a possible crime scene.
Tacoma police said that at 9:11 p.m. a driver dropped off an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. The driver then left the hospital grounds.
The victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
Police said they believe the man’s injuries happened during the Sheridan Avenue shooting.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were at both scenes.
