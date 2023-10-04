Unresponsive man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after apparent assault in Boston

An unresponsive man was rushed to the hospital following an apparent assault in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of 1146 Harrison Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 6:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Video from the scene showed an officer roping off the area with red crime tape and multiple detectives collecting evidence.

A large Boston Police Crime Scene Response truck was also spotted at the scene.

Harrison Avenue is closed between Ziegler and Eustis streets due to the ongoing emergency response.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

