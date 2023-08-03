Unruly Delta passenger threatened to ‘cut off’ flight attendant’s head, reports say

A Delta Air Lines passenger cut his own neck, then attacked a crew member on board a flight to New Orleans, multiple news outlets report.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery, had to be subdued as the plane landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from Atlanta on Aug. 2, according to Nola.com.

During the incident, fellow passengers said a bloody Montgomery put a flight crew member in a choke hold and threatened to “cut off her head” as he held a sharp object to her neck, WVUE reported.

It’s not clear what led to the outburst.

Fellow passengers restrained Montgomery until Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies boarded the flight and arrested him, according to the station.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, simple battery and disturbing the peace, WDSU reported, citing deputies. Authorities said he’ll be booked after he’s released from the hospital.

The flight attendant, who wasn’t named, was treated at the scene, according to Nola.com.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for an update Aug. 3 and was awaiting a response.

Delta Air Lines addressed the incident in a statement to WDSU:

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

