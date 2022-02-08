‘Unruly fan’ arrested, was carrying gun at Ky. middle school basketball game

An “unruly fan” was arrested at a middle school basketball game in Woodford County Monday evening, according to the Montgomery County School District.

The championship game was between J.B. McNabb Middle School in Montgomery County and Bourbon County. School officials with Montgomery County said the unruly fan from Bourbon County displayed inappropriate behavior and was subsequently arrested by police.

The fan was also carrying a gun on school property, but it was not used during the incident, per Montgomery County Schools.

Mark West, 53, was booked into the Woodford County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on charges of third degree assault, menacing, alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Montgomery County Schools thanked the Woodford County School Resource Officer and their staff for keeping everyone safe.