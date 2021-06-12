Unruly passenger on diverted Delta Air Lines flight identified as off-duty flight attendant

Delta Air Lines on Saturday identified an unruly passenger on a Friday night flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta as an off-duty flight attendant.

Cellphone video shows passengers on top of the person and reveals a voice on the plane's public-address system: "This is the captain speaking. We'd like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger."

The flight was diverted to Oklahoma City, and the FBI took the person into custody based on unknown allegations. The passenger's name was not released.

FBI spokeswoman Megan Lauro would only say the FBI was investigating the incident.

According to Delta, the person had at least tried to access the plane's PA system before being confronted by passengers.

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC)," Delta said in a statement. "The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused."

The airline said the flight continued to Atlanta after the passenger was removed from the flight.