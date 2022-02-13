Passenger Goes Berserk on American Airlines Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

Twitter

In the latest example of midair chaos, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., tried to open the aircraft door before being subdued as the plane made an emergency landing.

The harrowing scene was chronicled on social media by numerous passengers on Flight 1775—with one posting a video of the pilot confirming that the suspect tried to barge into the cockpit midflight.

“He was trying to but he couldn’t get to it,” the pilot told another passenger, in footage of the conversation shared on Twitter. The pilot said the man then attempted to open the plane’s door—which would have been disastrous at that altitude.

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

The incident occurred roughly three hours into the five-hour journey from Los Angeles Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The pilot said it was fortunate the plan was just 40 miles from an airport—and a flight tracker showed it made a sharp left turn and rapid descent into Kansas City just before 2:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officials who met the aircraft upon arrival determined the passenger had been “interfering with the flight crew,” and took him into custody, according to a statement from the FBI’s office in Kansas City. His name was not released.

A passenger in the 17th row, Karen Alston, told The Daily Beast that she had been watching a movie when the overhead lights came on suddenly, and she saw a number of passengers rushing towards the front of the plane.

“When people started standing up, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

One passenger wrote on social media that a coffee pot was used to physically subdue the man, but that was unconfirmed. Alston said she had been too far back to see the fight, but heard a flight crew member put out a call for medical attention after the skirmish.

“The rest of us are fine, though,” she added. “We’re perfectly fine.”

We are drinking and thankful @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/vJ229WsOtg — Karen Maria Alston (@advertisingdiva) February 13, 2022

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, an American Airlines spokesperson said, “We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism.”

As of Feb. 8, there have been 394 unruly passenger incidents reported to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were 5,981 incidents reported in 2021, the worst year on record.

Alston told The Daily Beast she was hoping to catch the Super Bowl, but with FBI officials still on the plane and interviewing witnesses as game time neared, she doubted she would make it back home in time.

“I should’ve stayed in L.A.,” she said, chuckling.

