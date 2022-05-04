Unruly U.S. air passenger incidents falls to lowest level since 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday the rate of unruly air passenger incidents dropped to its lowest level since late 2020 after a U.S. judge ended a government transportation mask mandate on April 18.

The FAA said in the week https://www.faa.gov/unruly ending April 24, there were 1.9 reported incidents per 10,000 flights, compared to 4.4 reported incidents per 10,000 flights in the prior week. The FAA said previously about 70% of reported incidents involved the enforcement of masking rules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson;editing by Diane Craft)