UNRWA calls for unhindered passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip walk between tents in Deir al Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) called on Friday for the unhindered and safe access of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

“I call on the Israeli authorities, other parties to the conflict and those with influence over them to safeguard an environment for safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a statement on Friday.

He called for humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to be ensured to match the overwhelming needs including fuel, food, medicine, water and hygiene material also for those with specific needs like women, adolescent girls and people with disabilities.

The UNRWA chief objected to recent accusations made by Israel that the UN aid workers were failing in their tasks.

This is “baseless disinformation,” said Lazzarini.

Virtually the entire population of Gaza - around 2.2 million people - is currently dependent almost exclusively on humanitarian aid, including food.

UNRWA's recent estimates are that 40% of Gaza's residents are at risk of famine.

“This is not the time to exchange accusations and promote misinformation. International humanitarian law is very clear: The State of Israel as the occupying power must ensure that the population has access to and is provided with basic services," the UNRWA chief said.

He also called on other warring parties to the conflict to facilitate humanitarian access to all those in need.

"Food, water, fuel and all humanitarian assistance must never be used as a weapon of war," Lazzarini said.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, which terrorists from Hamas and other groups carried out in Israel on October 7. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and began a ground offensive in late October.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up tents in Deir al Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa