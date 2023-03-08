How unsafe is area of Mexico where 4 SC people were kidnapped? What the US State Department says

Four South Carolina residents were shot at and kidnapped in Mexico in broad daylight last week, but was that an isolated incident or a common problem?

Well, the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory for the specific area they visited, if that’s any indication of the danger.

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee drove with Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard and Eric Williams to Mexico on Friday when they were shot at and kidnapped on Friday, Mexican officials reported. Both Brown and Woodard were killed.

McGee and Williams were later found alive, though Williams had been shot in the leg, Mexican officials reported.

The four had traveled to Mexico for McGee to have a medical procedure. Specifically, they had driven to the city of Matamoros in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexican officials have said.

How dangerous is Tamaulipas, Mexico?

The U.S. State Department has Tamaulipas listed as subject to its “do not travel” advisory because of the threat of crime and kidnapping. It’s one of six Mexican states with the designation — the harshest travel advisory level the department issues. The travel advisory levels range from level 1, meaning exercise normal precautions, to level 4, recommending no travel.

“Organized crime activity – including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault – is common along the northern border,” according to the state department. “Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

The state department adds that heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of Tamaulipas and operate with impunity.

“Local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime,” the state department says.

Tips for traveling to high-risk areas

If you do intend on traveling to a high-risk area, the state department has tips it recommends you follow before embarking.



