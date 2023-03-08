How unsafe is area of Mexico where 4 SC people were kidnapped? What the US State Department says
Four South Carolina residents were shot at and kidnapped in Mexico in broad daylight last week, but was that an isolated incident or a common problem?
Well, the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory for the specific area they visited, if that’s any indication of the danger.
Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee drove with Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard and Eric Williams to Mexico on Friday when they were shot at and kidnapped on Friday, Mexican officials reported. Both Brown and Woodard were killed.
McGee and Williams were later found alive, though Williams had been shot in the leg, Mexican officials reported.
The four had traveled to Mexico for McGee to have a medical procedure. Specifically, they had driven to the city of Matamoros in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexican officials have said.
How dangerous is Tamaulipas, Mexico?
The U.S. State Department has Tamaulipas listed as subject to its “do not travel” advisory because of the threat of crime and kidnapping. It’s one of six Mexican states with the designation — the harshest travel advisory level the department issues. The travel advisory levels range from level 1, meaning exercise normal precautions, to level 4, recommending no travel.
“Organized crime activity – including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault – is common along the northern border,” according to the state department. “Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”
The state department adds that heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of Tamaulipas and operate with impunity.
“Local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime,” the state department says.
Tips for traveling to high-risk areas
If you do intend on traveling to a high-risk area, the state department has tips it recommends you follow before embarking.
Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and power of attorney.
Enroll your trip in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.
Discuss a plan with loved ones for care and custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes.
Share important documents, login information and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you can’t return to the U.S. as planned.
Learn how to use your phone or other smart devices to share your location with your friends and family while you are abroad.
Establish a personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization or consider consulting with a professional security organization.
Identify key sources of assistance for you and your family in case of an emergency, such as the local U.S. embassy or consulate, FBI, the State Department’s Office of American Citizen Services, your employer (if traveling on business), and local friends and family in the high-risk area.
Appoint one family member to serve as the point of contact with hostage-takers, media, U.S. and host country government agencies and members of Congress if you are taken hostage or detained.
Leave your expensive or sentimental belongings behind.
For more tips, advice and information for traveling to high-risk areas, click here.