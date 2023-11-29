Unsafe lane change cited in 10-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harford County on Thanksgiving afternoon

Nov. 28—A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police shows the driver of a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta made an unsafe lane change that caused the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Harford County on Thanksgiving Day, a state police spokesperson said Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95, just north of Mountain Road, Exit 74, and involved 10 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer with a car carrier.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Stephaney Ashlee Duke, 30, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is facing several traffic citations, including negligent driving of a vehicle and displaying expired registration tags, court records show.

Investigators don't believe Duke was impaired at the time of the crash, but they say speeding was a factor, state police said. There were no passengers in Duke's car. The investigation is continuing.

The Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association reported that at least 20 people were checked on the scene for injuries and two people were transported to hospitals in stable condition. There were no fatalities, state police said.

Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8 & @AbingdonFire & a @HarfordCoDES EMS unit are on scene of a crash involving at least 10 vehicles blocking 3 left lanes of northbound I-95 past exit 74, Mountain Road (MD-152), in #EdgewoodMD. At least 20 people are being checked for injuries. pic.twitter.com/StJgN6zPOr

— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) November 23, 2023

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Abingdon Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services' emergency medical services team responded to the crash, according to a spokesperson for the association.

The crash temporarily closed the three northbound left lanes of the highway for three hours, backing up traffic on the busy travel holiday. Lanes were reopened to traffic by 4:30 p.m.

Originally Published: Nov 23, 2023 at 3:25 pm