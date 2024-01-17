With ‘unsafe’ roads and snow likely, Fayette schools schedule remote learning day Thursday

Fayette County Public Schools, for the third straight day, will use a remote learning day on Thursday.

In-person classes are canceled as the cold weather continues. Thursday morning’s low temperature is expected to dip to 14 degrees, with a high later in the day of 34. There is a 60% chance of snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Despite the hard work of city road crews, our transportation department has canvassed the community and determined that roughly 60% of our school bus routes remain unsafe for our buses to navigate, said district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith.

The extreme temperatures over the past two days have also caused some intermittent issues with heating in some schools and classrooms, said Davidson-Smith.

Weather forecasts of afternoon snow also played a role in the decision, she said.

Fayette County Public Schools also had remote learning days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to winter weather.

Several other Kentucky school districts canceled in-person classes on Thursday, citing similar reasons.