Unsealed Bryan Kohberger warrant sought ‘blood or other bodily fluid’

A search warrant unsealed Wednesday indicates investigators searching the Washington state apartment of criminal justice Ph.D student Bryan Kohberger expected to find blood, hair and “stabbing weapons” connecting to the Nov. 13 slaying of four college students in nearby Moscow, Idaho.

“Seize, if located, evidence of the above listed crimes, including: Blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items,” the warrant instructed.

A judge signed the warrant a day before Kohberger’s Dec. 30 arrest in connection with the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He was taken into custody at his parents eastern Pennsylvania home.

The warrant was initially sealed because of the “sensitive nature of the investigation,” However, it was unsealed after a determination that the probable cause warrant in Latah County revealed most of the sensitive material contained in the search warrant.

The warrant also authorized the seizure of “knives” or “other sharp tools.” No murder weapon was found, though the warrant cited “a sheath was recovered” by authorities in Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reports more than a dozen items were seized as a result of the warrant including a “reddish/brown” stained pillow and a mattress cover from the home where the suspect lived alone.

Investigators also hoped to find dark clothing connecting Kohberger to the killings. One of the victims’ two surviving roommates told police she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask” in her home the morning of the homicides. No such items were found, authorities said.

Investigators hope a computer tower taken from Kohberger’s home offers further evidence of his alleged crimes. He reportedly attempted to contact one of his victims on Instagram repeatedly and got to response.

Kohberger is expected to enter a plea after a preliminary hearing in June, where prosecutors will present evidence to justify charging him with burglary and four-counts of first-degree murder. They may also ask for the death penalty.