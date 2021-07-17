Unsealed court documents reveal search warrant details in Kristin Smart murder case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 17—Court documents unsealed on Tuesday in the 25-year-old Kristin Smart murder case revealed details from the investigation, including the discovery of sexually-graphic videos at Paul Flores' San Pedro home and human blood found in the the soil around Ruben Flores' residence in Arroyo Grande.

The filings are related to a request by Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle to add two counts of drugged rape to charges against Paul Flores, 44, who is charged with murder in the disappearance of the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman. Smart disappeared May 25, 1996 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Her body has not been found.

Ruben Flores, 80, Paul Flores' father, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of helping his son hide Smart's body. Both men were arrested on April 13 and charged on April 14.

They made their first in-person court appearance in the case on Wednesday, and have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors filed their request on June 25 and sought to include evidence of rapes that Paul Flores allegedly committed in Los Angeles County years after Smart's disappearance, in order to support their theory that Flores killed Smart while he tried to rape her.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ultimately denied the two rape charges, citing the possibility that the evidence could unfairly influence a jury. He did, however, unseal more than 80 pages related to the prosecution's request, despite the objections of Bob Sanger, Paul Flores' attorney. Sanger argued the press coverage of the sensitive information alone could also prejudice a jury.

Sanger said there was no evidence Smart was murdered or raped, accused prosecutors of puling a publicity stunt and called the evidence speculative.

"This has been an effort to focus on Paul Flores for 25 years," Sanger said, adding that none of the evidence points to the rape and murder of Smart. "You don't convict someone by dirtying them up, that's not allowed."

Contained within the prosecution's July 9 reply to the defense's opposition to the rape charges were the results of search warrants executed at Paul Flores' San Pedro home and Ruben Flores' Arroyo Grande residence in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, the filings contained accounts of more than two dozen unidentified women, including some who were allegedly raped by Flores and some who described his sexually aggressive behavior over the years.

On Feb. 4, 2020, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant at Paul Flores' San Pedro home, where they seized several electronic devices that contained numerous homemade videos that appeared to show Flores having sex with women, some of whom drift in and out of consciousness, according to court records.

Some of the videos were allegedly located on an external hard drive inside a folder labeled "practice," and contained at least one video of a woman with a ball gag in her mouth.

On his home computer, Paul Flores allegedly conducted Google searches for what appear to be rape fetish videos, including one titled "Real Drunken Girls — Drugged and Raped while Passed Out," according to the July 9 filing.

Investigators also allegedly discovered prescription drugs such as Tramadol and Flexeril, which Peuvrelle described as "date rape" drugs.

Four days after the February search warrant, Jamilyn Holman, identified as Ruben Flores' neighbor, took a picture of a travel trailer backing up to the deck located behind Flores' house in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande, according to court records.

Sheriff's investigators returned March 15, 2021 with another warrant to search Flores' house again, this time with ground-penetrating radar and two cadaver dogs. Both dogs pointed to an area of disturbed soil approximately four feet by six feet under the deck, a spot where the presence of human blood was detected, according to records.

Soil samples analyzed by a forensic serologist allegedly tested positive for human blood. The tests, however, could not screen out primate or ferret blood, although no primate or ferret remains were located at the dig site, and the blood samples did not contain human DNA, court records show.

Additionally, DNA testing was conducted on the mattress located in Paul Flores' dorm room in the days following Smart's disappearance and where cadaver dogs allegedly detected the scent of human decomposition. Samples were compared to Smart's parents, but were inconclusive, according to court records.

A DNA sample from an alleged rape in Redondo Beach in 2007 matched Flores, although the case was rejected by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, according to court records.

Van Rooyen did not preclude Paul Flores from being prosecuted on rape charges in Los Angeles County.

"Paul Flores has raped and victimized so many women that it's hard to keep track," Peuvrelle said.

Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to appear for a 12-day preliminary hearing beginning Aug. 2 in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly boating accident at Pine Flat Lake

    Patrol teams have been searching the lake all morning long but haven't found the victim.

  • Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County $3.7 million for security, other expenses

    Hennepin County spent about $3.7 million on the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on courthouse security and employee salaries, among other expenses. Jurors convicted Chauvin on April 20 of all counts against him — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — for killing George Floyd last year. The approximately six-week trial ...

  • 3 men charged in connection with $1.4M in unemployment fraud

    Three Prince George's County men are charged with stealing more than $1.4 million in unemployment benefits from several states, including Maryland. The 11 News I-Team confirmed three men who live in Hyattsville now face federal charges. According to court documents unsealed in California, the three Nigerian nationals filed for unemployment benefits from four states, all using two addresses in Hyattsville. Bank of America records show 175 prepaid cards worth more than $1.4 million total -- $158,000 of which came from Maryland -- were sent to those addresses.

  • Dozens of Ghislaine Maxwell documents unsealed in sex-trafficking case

    Most of 52 documents unsealed concern previously settled defamation lawsuit

  • Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

    A prosecutor rejected defense claims Thursday that the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions that happened in the rural area where she disappeared while out for a run. A 21-year-old man's alleged confession that he helped kill Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and held at a house used for sex trafficking wasn't credible, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said during a hearing on what had been the day 27-year-old Cristhian Behena Rivera was due to be sentenced for her death. In a court filing before Thursday's hearing, he argued there should be “no doubt” about Bahena Rivera’s guilt based on the evidence.

  • GB News drafts in Nigel Farage to halt ratings freefall

    Nigel Farage has been drafted in to help save GB News, as the new channel attempts to reverse plummeting ratings. The former Brexit Party leader will host an hour-long primetime show from Monday to Thursday at 7pm, starting next week. Other shows will be trimmed back in duration so he will not replace any current presenters. "I will not be taking the knee on this show," Mr Farage tweeted. His arrival on a permanent basis at the station comes days after the broadcaster’s director of programming r

  • Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

    President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. Many of the recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have now been in the U.S. for a decade or longer.

  • Here's What Key Republican Legislatures Are Plotting Next On State Voter Restrictions

    GOP lawmakers in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are trying to circumvent Democratic vetoes as they prepare for 2022.

  • Can Biden’s child tax credit really cut child poverty in half?

    The president has said the monthly checks will have a transformational impact on American families, but skeptics fear those who need the help the most could be left out.

  • Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-1 loss to Pirates, including benches-clearing drama

    The Mets managed just three hits and went 0-12 with runners in scoring position in their 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

  • Biden promises to appeal immigration ruling, urges Congress to act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to preserve a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children, promising to appeal a judge's "deeply disappointing" ruling invalidating it and urging Congress to provide them a path to citizenship. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Friday ruled in favor of a group of states led by Republican-governed Texas that sued to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Hanen concluded that Democratic former President Barack Obama exceeded his powers when he created DACA in 2012 by executive action, bypassing Congress.

  • Milley feared Trump would provoke Iran, warning: "You're gonna have a f-----g war"

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared President Trump might provoke war with Iran as he tried to cling to power, Susan Glasser writes in The New Yorker.Flashback: Iran was repeatedly raised in White House meetings with Trump in the months after the election, and Milley repeatedly argued against a strike, Glasser reports:Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMilley ... was worried that Trump might set in motio

  • Foreign diseases (not COVID-19), Olympic families, hair dye, and other top Opinion reads

    From mysterious diseases to experimenting with hair dye in quarantine, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Women say suspect in Kristin Smart's death abused them

    More than two dozen women described disturbing and dangerous encounters — including sexual assaults while they were semi-conscious and felt drugged — with the man charged with killing missing California college student Kristin Smart. Incidents with Paul Flores ranged from creepy stalking to unwanted touching to aggressive sexual behavior to, more recently, being drugged and raped after meeting him at bars, according to a document unsealed Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Flores was referred to as “Chester the molester” and “psycho Paul,” former fellow college students said.

  • Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving subscription for $199 per month

    Tesla has launched its long-expected Full Self-Driving subscription at $199 per month.

  • Hitting the Books: The correct way to make coffee, according to science

    The best part of waking up is, of course, hot bean juice in your cup.

  • A brawl outside Shake Shack in Detroit involving up to a dozen young girls was caught on camera

    It's unclear what started a violent confrontation between a group of girls at Shake Shack in Detroit but no charges were filed, according to Fox 2.

  • Detroit woman drags man by his locs after tracking down stolen Mercedes Benz

    A Detroit woman refused to wait for the police to track down the suspected thief who stole her Mercedes Benz, […] The post Detroit woman drags man by his locs after tracking down stolen Mercedes Benz appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Heart-stopping video captures the moment 2 women were flung off a swing on the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff. Miraculously, they both survived.

    Two women were hurled towards the Sulak Canyon in Russia's Dagestan region after a cliffside swing's chain broke. They miraculously both survived.

  • EXCLUSIVE: SF couple robbed by men with assault rifle on way home

    "I get out of the car and at one point I see they have guns so I told my husband to run," says the woman who, through tears explains she is a mother of two and never imagined something like this to happen.