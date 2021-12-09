Unsealed court records in Muhaymin case reveal officer explanation behind arrest

A family member of Muhammad Muhaymin holds a photo of him during a press conference regarding families who have had relatives killed by Phoenix police on Aug. 26, 2020, outside Phoenix City Council Chambers in Phoenix.

Four Phoenix police officers were denied qualified immunity in a lawsuit over the death of a Black man during a 2017 arrest attempt in which one officer pressed his knee into the man’s neck and shoulder area, according to a newly unsealed court ruling that rejected the city’s bid to throw out claims of excessive force and wrongful death.

The Aug. 31 ruling by U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich said disputes over facts in a key moment during the encounter prevented her from making a pretrial ruling on whether the four officers engaged in excessive force in the arrest of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin, who was homeless and had schizophrenia.

But the judge said officers who were restraining Muhaymin ignored three of his pleas that he couldn’t breathe and that he didn’t appear to be posing a threat to police, even though he was putting up passive resistance late in the encounter when they re-handcuffed him.

“Accordingly, the court finds that the law is clearly established that the officers’ conduct at issue of applying weight to Muhaymin’s neck area while he was in the prone position could constitute excessive force,” Brnovich wrote.

The decision was publicly released on Dec. 1 after an advocacy group for Muslims and the First Amendment Clinic at Arizona State University’s law school separately petitioned the court to unseal the ruling and other records.

The records were unsealed about two weeks after Phoenix settled the lawsuit filed by Muhaymin's sister with a $5 million payout.

Brnovich found four officers weren’t entitled to qualified immunity, which protects government employees from lawsuits as long as their actions don’t violate clearly established law or constitutional rights they should have known about.

Officer said he grabbed Muhaymin because most people with warrants run away

Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr.

Muhaymin was attempting to use the bathroom with his dog at Maryvale Community Center when police were called. Court records reveal the community center manager had previous experiences with him and his dog and asked an employee to call 911 after bumping into Muhaymin near the bathroom entrance.

Story continues

Officers attempted to arrest Muhaymin due to an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia case.

Officer Oswald Grenier, the first officer to respond to the scene, defended his method of arresting Muhaymin during a deposition in July 2019.

Haytham Faraj, one of the attorneys representing Muhaymin’s sister, asked Grenier why he immediately touched Muhaymin to arrest him rather than explain the situation or employ other de-escalation techniques.

“Cause once you tell him he's got a warrant, he's under arrest, you lay hands on him to handcuff him,” Grenier replied.

“Is it your testimony that once you tell somebody they're under arrest, the only option available to officers to get a suspect to respond is physical contact?” Faraj then asked to which Grenier said “yes.”

Faraj repeatedly points out throughout the deposition that Muhaymin was neither competitive nor armed prior to the arrest to which Grenier agrees, but says that he immediately grabs people as he arrests them because “nine out of ten” flee.

Grenier also said he knew Muhaymin from previously confronting him for using a bathroom at a grocery store.

He said he initially had his knee on Muhaymin's shoulder but that it unintentionally moved to his neck and he didn't remove it because "it was in the heat of the moment, stuff was still going on."

No officers charged or disciplined for death

After bringing the handcuffed Muhaymin to a police SUV in the parking lot, officers brought him to the ground again to re-handcuff him so his hands were behind his back. “Please stop,” Muhaymin said, according to the ruling.

The judge said Muhaymin engaged in passive resistance, meaning he resisted arrest without trying to assault officers. As many as five officers at a time put their body weight on Muhaymin during the struggle.

In court documents, the city alleged "in resisting the detention, Muhaymin displayed incredible strength" and that officers had to link two sets of handcuffs together to be able to detain him, giving him "an extra eight inches of space between his wrists."

"His strength was astronomical," Grenier said.

An unresolved factual dispute in the case centered on when two officers pushed up Muhaymin’s handcuffed arms over his head during a search of his body so that his hands went from behind his back and over his body to the front of his body.

Brnovich said Muhaymin yelled as his arms went over his head, but said it’s disputed whether officers forced Muhaymin’s arms over his head or Muhaymin pulled his arms over.

Grenier also repeatedly said he did not know how Muhaymin's arms got pushed up to the front of his body but said pushing a person's arms up while they are handcuffed is a legal move.

“I can’t breathe,” Muhaymin told officers. “I can’t breathe.”

Minutes later, the 43-year-old went into cardiac arrest and began vomiting. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

None of the 10 officers were criminally charged or faced internal discipline for their actions.

An autopsy report said multiple factors were behind Muhaymin's death, including cardiac arrest with coronary artery disease, acute methamphetamine intoxication and physical exertion related to being subdued by police.

The city’s lawyers have said Muhaymin had more than five times the toxic level of methamphetamine in his system when he died.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Court records reveal insight on Muhaymin death in police custody