Unsealed documents resurface accusations in Ghislaine Maxwell case

Newly unsealed court documents provided a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.

The documents released late Thursday were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant to Epstein. She said the couple subsequently pressured her into having sex with numerous rich or notable men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, U.S. politicians, wealthy entrepreneurs, a famous scientist and fashion designer.

Maxwell, and all of the accused men, have denied those allegations for years.

In a 2011 exchange with her attorneys, Giuffre recounted Epstein's various associations with with a range of celebrities, including former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has maintained that his last contact with Epstein was more than a decade ago.

Giuffre recalled Clinton as a passenger on Epstein's plane and at his island property in the Caribbean. Clinton has previously denied visiting the island, but Giuffre said she remembered Clinton being there and asking Epstein why he was there.

"And he kind of laughed it off and said, well, he (Clinton) owes me a favor," she said. "He (Epstein) never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn't know if was serious. It was just a joke."

While Clinton was on island, Giuffre said Epstein, Maxwell, a friend named Emmy and 'two girls" from New York were also there.

"The story keeps changing, but the facts don't," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena tweeted Friday. "President Clinton has never been to the island."

Also among the newly released documents were emails Maxwell and Epstein exchanged in January 2015, when Giuffre’s allegations were getting a new round of media attention.

One email, sent from Epstein’s email address but written in Maxwell’s voice, appeared to be a draft statement or set of talking points for Maxwell to use in defending herself. It said she had been the target of “false allegations of impropriety and offensive behavior that I abhor and have never ever been party to.”

Responding to a Maxwell email a few days later, Epstein wrote: “You have done nothing wrong and I (would) urge you to start acting like it.” He suggested she go outside and hold her head high, “not as an (escaping) convict.”

The judge presiding over the criminal case against Maxwell said Friday that her attorneys are not permitted to publicly identify accusers even if they’ve spoken in a public forum.

“Not all accusations or public statements are equal,” U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan wrote in her ruling.

“Deciding to participate in or contribute to a criminal investigation or prosecution is a far different matter than simply making a public statement ‘relating to’ Ms. Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein, particularly since such a statement might have occurred decades ago and have no relevance to the charges in this case.”

She said the women “still maintain a significant privacy interest that must be safeguarded.”

