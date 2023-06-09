Here’s The Unsealed Indictment Over Donald Trump’s Handling Of Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, according to the unsealed indictment released on Friday.

Read the full indictment here.

The charges against Trump include conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful retention of national defense information and making false statements, according to the document, filed in federal district court in Miami.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday and has said he will plead not guilty on all counts.

It is an unprecedented moment for the country: He is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges and is moving forward with a reelection campaign during the 2024 race for the White House.

The indictment is separate from another case in which state prosecutors in New York charged Trump with 30 felony counts related to a hush money payment made to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump said Thursday that the Justice Department had informed him of the indictment, responding to the news with fury.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” he wrote on his Truth Social site. “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

He has maintained he did nothing wrong and had the broad authority to take any files he wanted from the White House under the Presidential Records Act. The former president said he had a standing order to automatically declassify anything removed from the Oval Office and that “everybody knew” he had taken boxes of documents with him to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

But prosecutors spent months obtaining evidence from employees at the club and Trump’s aides, as well as a reported tape of him discussing a sensitive military document he indicated he knew was secret.

There are still several other investigations into Trump’s behavior that could pose even more legal peril, including federal and state investigations into his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 electoral loss to Joe Biden.

