Unseasonably warm Friday afternoon in North Jersey's forecast

North Jersey looks to have unseasonably warm weather to start the weekend. The sun will be out this Friday morning and afternoon highlighted by temperatures reaching up to the low 50s - about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

A mild wind shield is in the area with south winds coming at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The evening will be chilly, but not too frigid with temperatures in the upper 30s.

The warmer temperatures look to continue into the weekend as New Jersey gets a break from the freezing cold that had been swirling through the region.

The forecast for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 calls for temperatures to top 50 degrees in North Jersey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather forecast unseasonably warm for Friday, Feb. 9