Unseasonably warm weather predicted in Northeast Ohio later this week

Unseasonably warm weather is coming to Northeast Ohio this week with temperatures reaching nearly 55 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday are the week's lows at 42 and 44 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. The high will rise on Wednesday to 49 degrees before jumping to 54 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

These temperatures are about 20 degrees above the average temperature recorded for this time year since 1991, according to NWS historical data.

With those warmer temperatures will come a chance of rain. Friday will see a 65% chance of precipitation while Saturday has a 55% chance.

Sunday will cool off as the high drops to near 46 degrees.

What is the weather forecast for the Akron area this week?

Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Unseasonably warm weather predicted for Akron, Northeast Ohio this week