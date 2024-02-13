The unseasonably warm weather has prompted Wisconsin maple syrup producers to tap two months early

As a result of the unseasonably warm temperatures, Wisconsin maple syrup producers are rushing out to tap trees as much as two months early.

Here's what that means for production this year and what you should know about maple syrup and its production.

Why are maple syrup producers in Wisconsin tapping earlier this year?

The simple answer is: the weather. Theresa Baroun, executive director of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association and owner of Maple Sweet Dairy sugar bush in De Pere, said that this year's weather has been more favorable for maple sap to produce. This has led to producers throughout the state tapping and cooking sap anywhere from a couple weeks to two months early.

What is ideal weather for maple syrup production?

"For maple sap to run, it needs to be freezing at night and above freezing during the day," Baroun said. "With the weather we've had this winter, it's been really good for maple trees to run."

When do you usually tap trees for maple syrup in Wisconsin?

Maple month, as its known in Wisconsin, usually runs between March 15 and April 15, Baroun said. It does depend on when and where people are tapping. For Baroun, who operates a sugar bush in De Pere, they normally tap mid-February. This season, they began at the end of January.

"Some producers were tapping the third week of January and up north producers are even tapping," Baroun said. "Some of those producers don't tap until March, so it's unseen. But if we do get a cool down coming up, a cool down is better than for it to be warm because what happens is the trees, once it hits 70 or 80 degrees, they'll go into budding and the sap protection stops. For the production that's left in those trees, it would give a bitter taste to your maple syrup."

The lack of snow in Wisconsin this year has been a problem

"Producers that we're ready to go say it's good and producers that are not ready to go, they've been struggling to get out in the woods," Baroun said. "One thing that's different this year, there's not a lot of snow coverage, which is kind of a bad thing because that snow coverage covers the roots of the tree and kind of blankets the trees. So, if you would get a warm spell, you'd have snow that's blanketing to cover that and the trees wouldn't go into budding. Also, the moisture being in the ground. One thing different this year is a lot of frost is on the ground, which isn't normal at this time of the year."

How long does the maple syrup season last in Wisconsin?

"Usually a maple season average is about 45 days," Baroun said. "I think the season is going to be one of your higher average of days."

Baroun added that if it were to get warmer faster and budding began early, that could decrease production. She said in 2012, there was little frost on the ground and producers were able to tap for two weeks and cooked a couple days. Trees were budding in March, and it was one of the worst seasons on record.

Where does Wisconsin rank on maple syrup production?

Wisconsin typically ranks around fourth in maple syrup production by percentage. It brings in about $15 million in revenue to the state, according to Baroun. There are around 6,000 to 7,000 producers in the state and about 96,000 taps throughout the state.

How do you tap a tree for maple syrup?

"First of all, you want to find a tree that's at least 10 inches in diameter," Baroun said. "You would tap that tree about an inch and a half into the tree, put your spigot in, pound your spigot in, hang your pail, and wait for the sap to run.

"One thing about maple sap, it's very perishable, so you want to cook down that sap as soon as you can. The kind of rule of thumb is if it's not boiling, it's spoiling. So you really want to make sure if you can't cook that sap, you keep it in a cool place.

"After you collect that sap and you want it to be in a food grade container, because what happens with maple sap and maple syrup, they'll take the taste of the container. So you don't want to be using pickle pails or tomato cans. Then, you take it from that process from sap and you cook it down on an evaporator to evaporate the water from the natural sugars in the maple syrup, and on average at 2 percent sugar content. It takes about 43 gallons of sap to make a gallon of maple syrup."

Maple syrup will taste different depending on where you get it in Wisconsin

"I would encourage people to get out to the sugar bushes as the season's serving," Baroun said. "And one thing that people tend to not know is maple syrup is kind of like honey, where it can taste different from different parts of the state due to the nutrients and the soils and minerals in the ground. And two table spoons of maple syrup equal the same potassium of a banana. So it's very healthy for you and full of antioxidants."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin maple syrup producers tapping trees months early in 2024