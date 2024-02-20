Unseasonably warm weather in store across the Denver metro area Tuesday
It will be another dry day across the eastern half of Colorado, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the Denver metro area. More snow is developing in the mountains.
It will be another dry day across the eastern half of Colorado, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the Denver metro area. More snow is developing in the mountains.
Honor of Kings, Tencent's massively popular mobile game, has its eye set on the international market in 2024. Starting on February 21, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game will be available in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as Eastern Europe and South Asia, according to an announcement from TiMi Studios, Tencent's in-house gaming studio that created Honor of Kings. In part thanks to its success with loot boxes, Honor of Kings has been an enormous financial success for Tencent.
Anker has an ongoing sale for Presidents' Day at Amazon, and you can grab a bunch of charging accessories you may need at a discount.
Fujifilm's X100V was the toy to have over the last couple of years (thanks, TikTok) and now the company has now released its successor, the 40.2-megapixel X100 VI.
Make a fashion statement while scoffing at winter's wrath — this No. 1 bestseller has more than 137,000 five-star ratings.
The first Nintendo Direct of 2024 is happening on February 21 at 9AM ET.
I've tried this moisturizer too, and it's absolutely worthy of the celebrity endorsements.
The stylish piece looks just as good in person as it did online, and now it's an even better bargain.
Get access to the retailer's best holiday deals for less, plus fringe benefits like cheaper gas.
Women also needed less time to achieve the same or greater benefits from a workout as men.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Scarpa hiking boots for $80 (from $119).
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $600 off one gaming machine.
From a 'Stanley Pup' cup to a Coco 'Chewnel' purse, here are the most luxe animal toys for the aspiring four-legged influencer.
The nifty kitchen and bathroom essential has more than 27,000 Amazon fans.
A big Jordan Spieth misfire and an even bigger Hideki Matsuyama win — along with a quick Tiger Woods appearance — highlight the golf stories of the week.
We're swearing in the genius gizmos you need in 2024 — hail to these epic bargains on TVs, headphones, tablets and other gadgets.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
This on-the-go gaming powerhouse is more in-demand than ever.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
This is your last call to snag impressive discounts like $101 off a DKNY handbag and $264 off a Delsey spinner suitcase.