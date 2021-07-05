Arresting progress: Royal Academy to display sketch by seven-year-old Constable

Seven-year-old Valya Constable who has his artwork accepted for The Royal Academy - Dale Cherry

Visit the Royal Academy next week and you have the chance to see a hitherto unknown sketch by Constable.

If the work seems a little more modern than The Hay Wain, that is understandable. Portrait of Nana is the creation of Valya Constable, aged seven, the great-great-great-great-grandson of John Constable.

It is the first Constable work to grace the Royal Academy in more than 150 years and will form part of the Young Artists’ Summer Show.

Sarah Cove, a paintings conservator who founded the Constable Research Project in 1986, said Valya has a “remarkable eye for observation and detail”.

The Year Three pupil, from Cerne Abbas, Dorset, has been drawing since he was two years old and prefers to work in pen.

He was six years old when he sketched his grandmother, Valerie Constable, focusing on her legs and feet.

A drawing by John Constable's great-great-great-great-grandson Valya that is set to be exhibited

His mother, Sasha, who is a sculptor and artist herself, said Valya had never had any formal art tuition but had always taken an interest in drawing.

“Portrait of Nana came about when my mother was babysitting Valya. The previous day he had drawn a picture of me, which was very unflattering but rather amusing,” she told The Telegraph.

“He got his pens and said ‘I’m going to draw a picture of you’. He started by drawing her feet and legs but they filled the room and he didn’t have any more paper, so told her: ‘I’ve run out of space, Nana, here’s your portrait.’

Ms Constable said her mother was “really quite amused” that the sketch of her feet were to be exhibited to thousands of visitors at the Royal Academy in the coming months.

Valya had started to work with clay modelling and recently created a series of comic books about life during coronavirus which display “a real sense of humour”, she added.

“He has got a very vivid imagination and creates interesting stories in his work. I don’t think he’s going to have any kind of formal art lessons until he starts at middle school. Ever since he was a baby I’ve been taking him to exhibitions and he’s had an interest in what I’m doing.

Prodigious

“He’s not yet tried anything with paint, which is going to be a completely different story, but he is already putting together some 3D art.”

The sketch was chosen from among 32,000 submissions to the show, by a panel of judges including Royal Academicians. The exhibition is curated by Phyllida Barlow.

Sarah Cove, of the Constable Research Project, said: “Valya’s work is just absolutely prodigious for a seven-year-old. There has been an artist in every generation of the Constable family since John and it is really lovely to see that continue.”

This autumn sees the Royal Academy of Art hold its first major retrospective of work by John Constable himself.

Late Constable opens on October 30 and will explore the “radical side” of his paintings in the 12 years prior to the artist’s death in 1837. John studied at the Royal Academy of Art from 1799 and was exhibiting artwork at its gallery four years later.

Lionel Constable, his youngest son, is believed to be the last member of the family to have his work exhibited at the Royal Academy between 1849 and 1855.

The Young Artists Exhibition at the Royal Academy - featuring the work of the youngest member of the Constable family - will run from July 13 to August 8.