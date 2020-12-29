Unseen watercolour collection charting Queen Victoria's and Prince Albert's private lives on display

Victoria Ward
Queen Victoria driving out with Louis- Philippe from the Quadrangle, Windsor Castle, 1844 - Joseph Nash - Royal Collection Trust
Queen Victoria driving out with Louis- Philippe from the Quadrangle, Windsor Castle, 1844 - Joseph Nash - Royal Collection Trust

Unseen watercolours from the treasured private collection of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, charting the significant moments of their lives, are to go on display in Edinburgh.

The paintings form a visual - and evocative - record of the couple’s lives and they spent happy evenings together organising them into albums. It will be the largest group of their watercolours ever to be displayed together.

The works capture christenings, birthday parties of the royal children, glittering court balls, and views of the cities and landscapes they saw on their travels, as well as records of the places they lived, such as Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle. 

Eug&#xe8;ne Louis Lami, Marie-Am&#xe9;lie, Queen of the French, greets Queen Victoria at Le Tr&#xe9;port, c.1843-4 - Royal Collection Trust
Eugène Louis Lami, Marie-Amélie, Queen of the French, greets Queen Victoria at Le Tréport, c.1843-4 - Royal Collection Trust

Throughout their marriage, Victoria and Albert were passionate advocates of watercolours, and formed a collection of thousands. They were so loved that the binding holding them together wore out during Victoria’s widowhood, as they were admired over and over again.

Among the 80 curated by the Royal Collection Trust to go on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in March, are several by Scottish artists, reflecting the couple’s deep affection for Scotland developed early in their married life.

Queen Victoria landing at Granton Pier,1844 - Todd-White Art Photography
Queen Victoria landing at Granton Pier,1844 - Todd-White Art Photography

A watercolour by William Leighton Leitch, on display for the first time, depicts the royal yacht sailing into Granton Pier and the warm welcome Victoria and Albert received when they arrived in Edinburgh for their first tour of Scotland in 1842.  Leitch was the Queen’s watercolour tutor for almost 20 years.

A highlight of the exhibition is an atmospheric watercolour showing Edinburgh at sunset by the Dunfermline-born painter Waller Hugh Paton, a much-loved view commissioned by Victoria.

Queen Victoria at the unveiling of the statue of Prince Albert in Edinburgh, 1876 - Royal Collection Trust
Queen Victoria at the unveiling of the statue of Prince Albert in Edinburgh, 1876 - Royal Collection Trust

Another Edinburgh scene on display for the first time, by Glaswegian artist William Simpson, depicts the Queen at the unveiling of the memorial to her husband in Charlotte Square in 1876.

A series of watercolours the couple commissioned to depict the Great Exhibition of 1851, of which Albert was a key organiser, emphasises the scale of the Crystal Palace and the variety of exhibits on display, from stuffed elephants to stained glass.

