Unselfish strategies can help fix what ails the United States

Are you as shocked as I that the government and the economy in the United States of America is broken for almost half the people? This did not happen last Tuesday. It is a disaster long in the making and calls for changes in systems so that in the future people are not left out. These changes do not need to be an overthrow, but more like a continuing overhaul. People are hurting and left out. They need to be heard. They need to be included. Actions need to be taken.

In 1979 my late husband and I, at the invitation of the Moscow Bar, spent almost three weeks in the former Soviet Union with a group from the American Bar Association. In meetings, professors and government officials constantly reminded us of what divisive systems we have in the United States, comparing them to their own.

They had elections, but only one candidate. Their premise was that having two or more candidates fostered divisions and unrest and was unwise public policy. Their economy was run by a committee of (male) planners who controlled production of goods at all levels. The whole system was really silly and unworkable. The results: government graft, a failed economy, despair, terrible alcoholism resulting in public drunkenness of both men and women, empty shops, lack of housing and on and on.

Giving up our freedoms, government overthrow or a controlled economy are not acceptable solutions to fixing our problem. They will make things worse. We need more unselfish practices that promote the advancement of industrial, professional or governmental sectors as a whole, share the wealth and progress, and in the end, work better for everyone. The idea is that by improving the whole all members will benefit, thus raising the level of all the boats.

Some examples:

Free open-source concepts, the practice of sharing knowledge and best practices with competitors in the information technology industry. It contrasts with keeping industry advancements and discoveries close to the chest, in effect hiding them from competitors to enhance your own profits. The concept is that growth of the industry as a whole will benefit all.

Lawyers doing pro bono work, free service to a client which may serve as the enhancement of the legal profession, and the good of society as a whole. My husband was an American Civil Liberties Union volunteer lawyer. He benefitted from his service more than his clients did.

Scientists sharing new discoveries with colleagues, a practice that, in the case of CRISPR enabled the creation of a vaccine for COVID-19 with lightning speed.

The Iowa Pork Producers doing basic research on improving water quality in Iowa. This is a model of what organizations and trade associations can do to improve an industry sector.

The massive movement to bring Vietnamese refugees to Iowa started by Gov. Bob Ray and implemented by Iowa churches and other organizations.

RAGBRAI.

These ideas not presented here as the solutions to our problem in America. They are offered as a part of the multitude of unselfish actions needed to tweak our government and economy so that our entire population is brought into the fold.

Myrt Levin lives in Des Moines. She has retired as the founding executive director of the Iowa Business Council and is a former mayor of Newton.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Unselfish strategies are what the United States needs