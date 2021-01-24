Unsettled pattern to bring more snow, heavy rainfall to Europe this week

A stormy pattern that began across Europe last week and brought widespread flooding to the United Kingdom will continue as several more storms are forecast to track across the region -- but the threat for flooding and accumulating snow will shift south.

The first storm to watch will be Storm Ignacio, which moved over Italy on Sunday, as it sweeps into eastern Europe into the beginning of the week.

Heavy rain will taper off across Italy on Sunday night as the storm moves over the Balkan Peninsula. Here, Ignacio will dump areas of heavy rain and mountain snow fueled by moisture from the Mediterranean Sea.

"Up to 100 mm (4 inches) of rain will occur across western Italy and the western slopes of the Dinaric Alps with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches)," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

"Given that Ignacio will be following on the heels of Storm Hortense, rivers across central Italy and the western Balkans will already be swollen. The additional heavy rainfall in a short amount of time will increase the risk for flooding and mudslides," warned Roys.

He added that farther inland up to 30 cm (12 inches) of snow will accumulate across parts of the central Apennines, the Dinaric Alps into the Baltic States with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 cm).

As Ignacio continues to track to the north through the beginning of the week, rain and snow will spread across Ukraine and into Poland, Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia. Widespread snowfall totals of 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) are expected across these areas with 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) possible from eastern Poland to central Latvia.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

At the same time a storm is pushing through western Europe, bringing periods of wintery weather to the region.

On Sunday, rain mixed with and even changed over to snow for a time across southern England and Wales. Enough snow fell to turn London into a winter wonderland through the afternoon hours, local time.

Story continues

Snow also spread east into France as the storm advanced as snow could be seen accumulating on grassy surfaces in towns like Versailles.

So many of you have replied with your #snow pictures today - thank you 😀❄️🌨️☃️



Here are just a few we've had so far from @Si_hart @justtakeasecond @LesleyAM13 & @becj2110 with more to share later#loveukweather #uksnow pic.twitter.com/TB4Md2TI4Q — Met Office (@metoffice) January 24, 2021

Snow showers can linger over the southern British Isles and northern France through Sunday night as the heaviest snow shifts into eastern France and southern Germany.

Between this storm and another small storm that will sneak across Germany on Tuesday, snowfall totals of 3-8 cm (1-3 inches) will be common across these areas through Wednesday.

According to Roys, it is possible for snowfall totals to reach 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) across of Germany, while higher totals are expected into the Alps. There, totals can easily climb to 30 cm (12 inches) or higher.

By the middle of the week, this storm will follow in the footsteps of Storm Ignacio and will push across the Adriatic Sea and over the Balkan Peninsula.

This storm will bring rain and snowfall totals similar to what the region received from Ignacio. However, this midweek storm is forecast to track farther south, bringing the heaviest rain into western Greece.

This track farther south will also drag colder air farther south, which can lead to accumulating snow in Bulgaria and southern Romania. By the end of the week this storm is forecast to make a sharp turn to the north, spreading snowfall into central Ukraine.

This won't be the end of the unsettled weather pattern across Europe as another storm system is forecast to move into western Europe during the second half of the week. This storm can bring another round of blustery rain and high elevation snow from the British Islands into Poland as well as the Alps.

Even more storms may be on the horizon for next week as the stormy pattern persists.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.