Unsettled pattern with isolated showers mid to late week
As we move from Wednesday night into Thursday, our next storm will move in. This storm will bring scattered showers to the northern half of the state, mainly along and north of I-70.
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver assistance system on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. The upgrade comes as automakers are increasingly pushing the boundaries of advanced driver assistance systems in a bid to attract customers and generate revenue beyond vehicle sales.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
The former NFL defensive end was "dealing with some personal matters."
The Pistons-Suns pregame got heated.
Jon Stewart's first episode back at "The Daily Show" desk received mixed reactions from many liberal-leaning fans. Has Stewart changed, or has the audience forgotten what to expect?
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
House Republicans are playing the blame game on Wednesday after they lost a seat vacated by George Santos to Democrat Tom Suozzi in New York's Third Congressional District special election. Here's what they've said.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Varda Space Industries has received long-awaited approval from regulators to return its first spacecraft to Earth — and with it, a batch of pharmaceutical crystals manufactured on orbit. Varda’s Winnebago capsule has been stuck in limbo for months. The company launched the spacecraft on a SpaceX Transporter mission eight months ago, with the plan to return it back to Earth last July.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
Instacart shares could be on a roller coaster this week as the company gears up for the end of its IPO lockup period on Feb. 15.
China's BYD Co Ltd will reportedly set up a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in Mexico, as the EV maker aims to establish an export hub to the United States.
Victims were being treated for injuries that resulted from a shooting during the Kansas City Chief's victory parade, police said.
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest rate cuts.
It’s [checks calendar] a week and a half until Mobile World Congress 2024 [mild panic creeps in], and TechCrunch will be returning to Barcelona once again for the big phone show [soothing memories of tapas past]. Among other things, the show serves as a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with startups we may have missed or were otherwise not present at CES last month. If you run an interesting or innovative startup, MWC 2024 could also prove a great opportunity to have an audience with one of our editors.