Unsettled weekend with active pattern into next week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! Wet weather lingers into the weekend, mainly overnight Friday into Saturday, and things quiet down for a brief break Sunday.

Mixed precipitation to light snow showers are expected for some valleys, isolated in nature, through Saturday afternoon. While our Winter Storm Warning expired in the Southern Utah mountains early this morning, our Winter Weather Advisories for the upper Sevier Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, and eastern portions of Juab & Millard Counties, as well as our Northern and Central Mountains including the Wasatch and Western Uintas hold on through 5 p.m. Also, the Winter Storm warning for the La Sal & Abajo Mountains in SE Utah will last until Saturday evening as well.





Heavy snow in the mountains in Southern Utah caused avalanche danger to spike to the high category as an avalanche warning was issued for the area through this morning. Even without an active warning, the region received a lot of heavy, wet, dense snow in a short period of time, so backcountry travel is not advised. Know before you go! Precipitation totals have been nothing short of impressive with several cities receiving close to or over an inch of precipitation since Thursday. Rain broke records in St. George and Capitol Reef National Park. Mountain snow showers will linger through the evening, and when all is said and done, mountain valleys will end up between a skiff to 3″ while valleys and benches boast great rain totals with some bench areas picking up some light snow accumulations.

HEALTHY precipitation totals are coming in from all over the state! 1.30" in St. George? Yes, please! This storm really favored the southern mountains, but there was plenty enough to share with the north No rain, no gain. No snow? No go. #utwx@abc4utah @ThomasGeboyWX pic.twitter.com/BxVnIznJW9 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) February 3, 2024

Isolated showers will taper off through the day and our weather will gradually calm with Sunday, only bringing a slight chance of showers as temperatures check in close to where they should be for this time of year. Any calm likely won’t last too long as more energy and moisture look set to move in by the first half of next week. The incoming storm will once again bring the chance of enhanced precipitation to Utah with another atmospheric river remnant connection, so stay tuned as the storm evolves.

The bottom line? We’ll continue to see showers across the state through the day with mainly valley rain and mountain and we have another storm lined up for next week.

