‘Unsettling situation’: Authorities reveal cause of puppy deaths in Berkley

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for a pair of puppies who passed away in late August while receiving veterinary care in Berkley.

The Berkley Police Department says it launched an investigation into a home-based kennel in town on Aug. 31 after receiving a report from a resident concerned about the sudden illness of four of their puppies.

An investigation in conjunction with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and local veterinarians has determined that the puppies became ill after contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that is extremely dangerous to dogs, especially puppies younger than four months and those that have not been properly vaccinated, according to the department.

The investigation also ruled out foul play.

“We understand that this has been an unsettling situation in our community, and we wish to thank our residents for their patience during our investigation,” Berkley Chief Baker said. “The Berkley Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, including our two- and four-legged ones.”

Baker also reminded all dog owners of the importance of proper and timely vaccinations for all pets.

Guidance on dog health and veterinary care can be found on the MSPCA’s website.

