Unsettling weather, wild swings in temperatures on tap for central Illinois

Scattered thunderstorms developing in the central Illinois area Tuesday could bring large hail and damaging wind gusts, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

A "hazardous weather outlook" posted by the NWS Monday morning detailed that "a tornado can't be ruled out" for Tuesday.

The area could also face a wild swing in temperatures with Tuesday's high near 80 and Wednesday's high in the mid-30s.

A 'hazardous weather outlook' posted by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning detailed that 'a tornado can't be ruled out' for central Illinois on Tuesday.

Board members allege racism in Springfield school district after principal is reassigned

In addition to Sangamon County, the outlook covers Cass, Menard, Logan, Schuyler, Scott, Morgan and Christian counties.

The forecast indicated that a strong weather system will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area Tuesday afternoon.

Much of Illinois is at a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, that included places like Galesburg, Peoria, Pontiac and even as far north as Rockford.

Due to the temperature drop from Tuesday to Wednesday across the state, some parts may see some snow flurries Wednesday morning.

Parts of the state may see wind chills into the teens on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to increase again after the chilly day Wednesday, however.

In the meantime, residents are reminded to be weather aware Tuesday evening and are encouraged to get alerts on their phone to help ensure safety.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Wild weather pattern expected for central Illinois area