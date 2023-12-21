Unsheltered for a night, WARM director hopes to raise awareness

WAYNESBORO — On Thursday afternoon in front of the Waynesboro Family YMCA on South Wayne Avenue, Brian Edwards put the finishing touches on his shelter for the night. His tent was up, there was an unfurled sleeping bag inside, and he had reading material on hand for what he expected to be a long, cold evening.

Edwards is the acting director for the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM), which coordinates with local churches to provide temporary housing for those seeking overnight shelter and a meal during the cold-weather months.

Brian Edwards, with limited supplies and no heat source, decided to spend a night on the streets Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

For one night — the first night of winter — Edwards decided to go through what others undergo when they find themselves on the streets with no place to call home. Speaking to The News Leader, Edwards said he hoped to raise awareness about the issue, but said he also wanted to experience "what our homeless neighbors experience everyday for months and years."

Last week, the Associated Press reported that people without homes increased 12% the past year, and said a record high of 635,000 people across the country are unsheltered. Edwards said locally that nearly 600 people have been identified in Augusta County and Rockbridge County as having nowhere to live.

"Everyone's path to homelessness is different," he said. "It really could happen to anyone. People don't ask to be homeless."

As he spoke, Jerry, a first-time WARM participant, walked over to the encampment and struck up a conversation with Edwards. After being released from incarceration two months ago, Jerry said he didn't have a place to stay after a death changed his living situation.

"This is my first experience on it," Jerry said.

"I'm just trying to see what you guys go through for one day," said Edwards, who wore mostly donated clothing from WARM. He ate food from a brown-bag lunch provided by WARM, but said he'd take handouts through the night if anyone offered.

Another WARM participant, Curtis, also stopped by to greet Edwards, a former Waynesboro police officer who retired in 2019. Curtis said he hasn't had a place to call home since 1994. "Next year it'll be 30 years on the streets," he noted.

Edwards dubbed Thursday night's event as “Homeless Alone: a Stay WARM Challenge," a play on the popular Christmas movie "Home Alone."

In an earlier press release, Edwards, who wasn't using a heat source, said the event, besides raising public awareness, was also an effort to get the word out to those who might need WARM's services. “If someone comes by while I’m out there, we can get them to the cold weather shelter. We meet people all the time who are hearing about the help we offer for the first time," he said in the release.

WARM was founded in 2011. Donations can be mailed to 1035 Fairfax Avenue, Waynesboro, Virginia, 22980, or online at www.warmwaynesboro.org.

For a list of WARM shelters, click here.

Funds raised during the event will be used to support the cold-weather shelter and Ruth’s House for Women and Children, which provides transitional housing and support for women and children facing homelessness, the press release said.

Staunton's Kendrick Kier turned a tragedy into a blessing for other families: 2023 Newsmaker

Guns found tossed in Middle River, suspect charged with vehicle break-ins

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

For my own edification, "what our homeless neighbors experience everyday for months and years.".

put info in here

i bag, i tote. "That's hard when you're homeless and you have to pack your entire life."

no heating source, tent, thermal sleeping bag, water.

except for boots and hat, at cold weather shelter grabbed donated clothing

lunch, "I had them bring me a lunch that we send out with out with our cold-weather shelter guests every morning."

Said he would accept handouts, just like homeless would

First day of winter.

jerry, area needs warming centers. "This is my first experience on it." two months homeless after release from incarceration, death in family, no place to go.

Homeless forum in November. 566 homeless

Curtis - Homeless since 1994. "Next year it'll be 30 years on the streets."

"Everyone's path to homelessness is different." "it really could happen to anyone. People don't ask to be homeless."

"I really wanted to take this opportunity to broaden my awareness."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Unsheltered for a night, WARM director hopes to raise awareness